Three arrested for armed robbery at Bentonville Kum & Go

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Three men were arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a Kum & Go in Bentonville.

Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, (Aug. 5) the Bentonville Police Department were notified of an Armed Robbery in progress at Kum & Go on SE J Street.

The store clerk said that three males entered the store, created a distraction, attempted to open the register and then left with stolen items.

Police say one of the men pointed a handgun at the clerk as they departed.

The clerk was able to give police a detailed description of the suspects and the suspect vehicle, as well as their direction of travel.

Within five minutes of the report, officers found the suspect's vehicle near S. Walton Boulevard.

Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle and took three men into custody without further incident. Police say a handgun used in the robbery was recovered along with various items of merchandise taken from the store.

The three men were identified as Samuel Simmons, 21, Benjamin Flowers, 18, and Carlos Reyes, 18. The investigation into this matter is continuing.

