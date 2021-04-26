Thousands of dollars worth of jewelry reported stolen from store in NWA mall

According to investigators, employees were distracted by a suspect while others were able to get into a safe inside of the store.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Police are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was stolen from a store in the Northwest Arkansas Mall.

The Fayetteville Police Department says that around 12:30 p.m. Monday (April 26), the Diamond Center inside the NWA Mall called officers to their location to take a theft report.

Police have confirmed that the stolen jewelry was worth thousands of dollars but have not disclosed how much was stolen.