Thief steals high priced bracelet from Underwoods Jewelers in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Fayetteville Police are searching for a person they say robbed a local jewelry store.

According to police, just after 12 p.m. Friday (Dec. 4) a man walked into Underwoods Fine Jewelers on Dickson Street and stole an estimated $70,000 bracelet.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy, the man came in and posed as a customer interested in the piece of jewelry. He did not appear to have any weapons or use any kind of force.

The theft is still under investigation at this time.

No one was injured during the robbery. 

If you recognize or have any information, please call Detective Lee at (479) 587-3520 ref. case #2020-90844. 

This is a developing story.

