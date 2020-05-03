Texas man sentenced for child pornography in Fayetteville

A Dallas, Texas man has been sentenced in Fayetteville to seven years for receiving child pornography

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A man from Dallas, Texas has been sentenced in a Fayetteville court for child pornography.

According to a press release, 45-year-old Eric Portier was sentenced Thursday (March 5) to seven years in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release on one count of Receipt of Child Pornography.

According to court records in September of 2017, investigators with Homeland Security identified Portier through his IP address as an individual who was making multiple files of child pornography available for download while he was living in Centerton.

Investigators executed a federal search warrant on his residence where they found over 1,000 images and several videos of child pornography on his devices.

Portier was arrested in Texas, where he had moved to, and brought back to Arkansas to face federal charges in 2019.