Man facing child sex abuse material charge in Sequoyah County arrested, found with silver bars

Michael Green was apprehended twice by police as a result of the molestation allegations against him.

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — The Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Texas man accused of molestation and possession of child sexual abuse material on Monday, July 10. Also found with him were large amounts of foreign currency, a gun, silver bars, and more.

63-year-old Michael Green is reportedly from Irving, Texas, according to the sheriff's office. He was living with family in Sequoyah County when he allegedly molested his 9-year-old granddaughter. The sheriff's office said after Green went back to his home in Irving, Green was arrested on lewd molestation charges and was extradited back to Sequoyah County.

According to the sheriff's office, Green was able to bond out on that charge and go back to Texas. While the investigation continued, Sequoyah County investigators executed a search warrant for Green's phone. During their search, investigators found child sexual abuse materials. With this evidence, an arrest warrant against Green was granted.

Local authorities contacted U.S. Marshals in Texas to arrest Green on Monday.

Authorities report that Green had apparently tried to get a passport but was denied because of his outstanding arrest warrant. Green was allegedly found in possession of a loaded firearm, cell phones, large amounts of U.S. and foreign currency as well as silver bars and coins.

Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane said the case has also been forwarded to the FBI.

