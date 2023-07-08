Teenager arrested for attempted murder over laundry dispute in Fayetteville

Police received two calls about a man who was reportedly shot in the face because he allegedly refused to take his clothes out of the washing machine.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) arrested a teenager for attempted murder after receiving two 911 calls about an altercation over laundry in a home at Green Point Trace in the early morning of August 5.

FPD identified the suspect as 18-year-old Jaiden Walker. Police say Walker shot a man in the face at his home because he got angry after the victim acted asleep when he asked him to move his clothes out of the washer. In the interview, Walker said he let the victim know he had a weapon and pulled out a pistol.

The press release states the first call came in at 2:34 a.m. from an unidentified man who said there was a man with a gun there. Police report hearing another man's voice and a gunshot over the phone.

According to Walker, the victim tried to take the gun from him, which is how the victim got shot in the face. Walker left the house and was later found by police, records show. Police were able to obtain the .45 pistol Walker used.

The report states that, two minutes after the victim's initial call, Walker called 911 to report that he had just shot and pistol-whipped a man inside his home. Walker claimed the man was “tripping," and he shot him because "he wouldn't get his clothes out of the washer.” He also told police the man and his aunt were chasing him and that, had his pistol not broken after firing the first shot, he would've also shot her.

The preliminary report shows evidence of Walker admitting he had intended to kill the victim and "wouldn't feel bad if he died."

