Teen in critical condition after North Little Rock shooting

According to NLRPD, an 18-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting on W. 22nd St. on Sunday, March 28.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, an 18-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting on W. 22nd St. on Sunday, March 28.

Police responded to the scene at around 8:15 p.m. after reports of shots fired in the area.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle, police said in a statement.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call (501) 758-1234 or the NLRPD Tip Line at (501) 680-8439.