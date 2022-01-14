Police: Teen girl shot, killed in Fayetteville, juvenile suspect arrested

Upon initial investigation of the shooting, Fayetteville detectives identified a male juvenile as a possible suspect.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A homicide investigation is ongoing in Fayetteville after a 19-year-old girl was killed in an apparent shooting on Thursday, Jan. 13. A juvenile male suspect has been arrested in connection with her death.

According to Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds, officers were called to a parking lot on W. Village Lake Drive Thursday in reference to a shooting.

Once at the scene, officers located a 19-year-old female in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Chief Reynolds says officers attempted life-saving efforts, but the girl was later pronounced dead at a local medical facility.

Upon initial investigation of the shooting, Fayetteville detectives identified a male juvenile as a possible suspect and brought him in for questioning, Chief Reynolds says.

Following questioning, the juvenile suspect was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence, and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

No further details surrounding the incident have been released at this time.