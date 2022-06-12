HPD: Police responded to Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston home due to 'self-inflicted cutting' call

Houston police said they responded to Sen. Ted Cruz's home in the River Oaks area on Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Sen. Ted Cruz is in Washington but Houston police were at his River Oaks home on Tuesday night.

Sources with the Houston Police Department said they showed up at Cruz's house after getting a "self-inflicted cutting" call.

When police got there, they said they determined nothing criminal happened and they left.

One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown but they're expected to be OK, according to police.