Tahlequah School employee arrested on multiple child porn charges

The case originated in October when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) forwarded a cyber tip they received from a social media platform to the OSBI. The tip included an image and short video showing an adult sexually abusing an infant. The OSBI ICAC Unit opened a case and began investigating Johnson, who is an employee of Tahlequah Public Schools.



A search warrant was executed at a residence on South 458 Road in Tahlequah where Johnson lives. Based on the execution of that warrant, Johnson was taken into custody without incident.



Johnson is charged with Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. He is currently in the Cherokee County Detention Center and is being held without bond.