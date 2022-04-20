Police: Man, teen charged after alleged kidnapping Hot Springs girl

An Arkansas man and Tennessee teen have been charged in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a 17-year-old Hot Springs girl.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown above contains information before suspect arrests were made.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, two people have been arrested and charged in connection with Tuesday's "alleged kidnapping" of a previously missing teen.

Samuel Wayne Bolling Jr., 38, and Dayla Ferrer, 19, were booked in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 20.

Boiling of Arkansas and Ferrer of Tennessee have both been charged with felony counts of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, battery and false imprisonment.

Police in Hot Springs and across the state spent Tuesday searching for a teen who disappeared on Central Avenue Monday night. In a statement, the Hot Springs Police Department said she was found after an "alleged abduction."

The 17-year-old was reportedly abducted after a woman asked to use her cell phone as she left work Monday night.

Employees of the Cash and Carry liquor store on Central Avenue said the teen at the center of this Amber Alert walked in by herself at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday and just wanted to call her mom.

First responders then arrive and give her medical attention as store employees say she had blood in her hair.

The teen is safe and has been reunited with her parents.

Later Tuesday night, Hot Springs police found the vehicle connected with the Amber Alert about a block away from the Sun Bay Resort and later impounded.