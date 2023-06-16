2 arrested after crashing into police vehicle after hit-and-run in Lowell, officer injured

The suspect vehicle hit the driver's side of the police vehicle injuring the officer.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOWELL, Ark — Two suspects have been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a police vehicle following a hit-and-run crash, sending an officer to the hospital on Wednesday, June 16, according to the Lowell Police Department (LPD).

LPD says they responded to W. Monroe Avenue and Dixieland Street at around 5:53 p.m. in reference to a hit-and-run. Officials say the victim that was hit, followed the suspect into a subdivision and informed police of their location.

Just one minute later, police found the suspect vehicle but the suspect took off. LPD immediately called for backup and that's when another officer drove to the area where the suspect was. When the second officer arrived, officials say the suspect was exiting the subdivision at a high-speed rate and hit the officer's vehicle "in a T-bone type collision." It hit the driver's side of the officer's vehicle injuring him and sending him to the hospital.

LPD says there were two suspects in the suspect vehicle and they were both immediately arrested and taken to a hospital for "treatment/evaluation." Officials say the police officer is "stable."

Police say numerous charges await for the suspects and this is still being investigated.

No further details on this incident were released. Stay with 5NEWS for updates.

23-01011 PRESS RELEASE 5NEWS 40/29 News -- Fort Smith & Fayetteville, Arkansas KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News Posted by Lowell Police Department on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device