Man injured in suspected road rage shooting while driving on I-49

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A man was sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds after what's believed to be a road rage shooting along Interstate 49 Wednesday morning.

According to drivers on I-49, the shooting happened mid-morning just north of Bentonville near the Highway 71 exit on Sept. 20. The boss of the man who was shot told 5NEWS his employee was driving a company vehicle when he was shot multiple times. He's expected to make a full recovery.

Bullet holes can be seen in pictures of the truck he was driving at the time of the shooting.

Arkansas State Police confirmed to 5NEWS that a victim was shot three times, twice in the arm and once in the back. ASP said the shooter isn't in custody, but they believe it was an isolated incident.

The victim's boss said he believed the shooting escalated during a road rage incident and his employee was trying to get out of the way from being hit by the driver who shot at him.

ASP said more information will be released soon, but for right now, any possible witnesses are asked to call (479) 751-6663.

Time frame : between 8:32 a.m. and 8:47 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19

: between 8:32 a.m. and 8:47 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19 Suspect vehicle: Black newer model Dodge Durango with dark tinted windows