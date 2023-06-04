Suspected Fayetteville bank robber indicted by federal grand jury

Police: Once arrested, the suspect now in federal custody admitted to robbing the Fayetteville bank, along with at least 10 others dating back to 1995.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Danny Ray Madison, the man charged with robbing a Fayetteville bank, after robbing at least 10 others dating back to 1995, has been indicted by a federal grand jury, and is being held in federal custody.

It has also been reported that he has been assigned a federal public defender.

The man that Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) had arrested last month in connection to a Wedington Drive bank robbery has plead not guilty, according to court documents.

According to federal records, Danny Ray Madison has served time in prison for robbing 5 banks in Tampa and has also robbed banks in Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, and Virginia, putting his total confirmed robberies to date to at least 10.

He was released from federal prison for bank robbery in November, being free for just 46 days before his next robbery.

According to police, the robbery took place around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The suspect, later identified as Danny Madison, was described as wearing a green beanie, glasses, brown jacket, black shoes and jeans.

A clerk at a motel told police he recognized the man in the surveillance camera footage as Madison, who had stayed at the motel the previous night. Police said they also were able to identify Madison on surveillance video of a nearby bus stop.

The employee at the bus stop told police that he'd witnessed Madison leave in a taxi but had left behind a backpack.

Investigators then waited at the bus stop and "observed a taxi enter the parking lot" and Madison was arrested once he walked in, according to the arrest report.

Madison reportedly admitted to the crime to police and that he'd come to Fayetteville with the intention of robbing a bank. Police say that Madison also admitted he "robbed multiple banks in the past," which was confirmed by his criminal history.

The report said that Madison told the bank clerk he had a gun during the robbery but that he didn't actually have one. He was arrested for aggravated robbery and theft of property.

