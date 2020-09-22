Suspect wanted for stealing from a vehicle in Sebastian County, forging checks

Among the items taken were $7,000 in cash, an iPhone, debit and credit cards, some prescription drugs and checks.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are searching for a suspect they believe broke into a vehicle, stole items and forged checks.

According to the sheriff's office, on Aug. 11, 2020, deputies took a report from a woman who said she returned to her vehicle parked at the Choctaw Casino to find that someone had stolen her purse from her vehicle.

Among the items taken were $7,000 in cash, an iPhone, debit and credit cards, some prescription drugs and checks.

Several days later the victim discovered that someone with her ID had cashed a check for $1,000 at a bank in Fort Smith.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage from the bank of the person who cashed the victim’s check.

SCSO is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating this person.