Police: Suspect wanted for alleged kidnapping at Walmart in Fayetteville

A man allegedly pulled a handgun on the victim, made them get into the passenger side of a vehicle and drove around for about 20 mins before letting them go.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for an alleged kidnapping suspect.

According to police, just before 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, officers responded to the Walmart on MLK Jr. Blvd. in reference to a kidnapping.

The victim told police a man approached them with a handgun. The man then forced the victim to get into the passenger seat of a vehicle and drover around for about 10-20 minutes.

Police say after driving around, the suspect got out of the vehicle after realizing the victim had no money to give him. The victim left the scene unharmed and called the police.

Officers identified a person of interest as a white male wearing a dark hat, camo jacket, black shirt with white lettering, blue jeans and dark shoes.

If you have any information about who this individual might be, you're asked to contact Detective Knotts at 479-587-3520, case #2022-6441.

No further details have been released. This is an ongoing investigation.