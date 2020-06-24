Suspect named in connection to 2020 Fayetteville murder

Tequan Smith faces charges in connection to the murder of Federico McDaniel that happened in June of 2020.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A suspect has been named in connection to a murder that happened in Fayetteville last year.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Tequan Smith was recently named as a suspect in connection to the murder of 30-year-old Federico McDaniel that occurred on June 24, 2020.

McDaniel was found shot to death, lying under a tree, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

After a 15-month investigation into the homicide, Smith faces capital murder charges

He's currently being held in the St. Francis County Jail on charges in connection to a different murder case.