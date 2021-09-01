Suspect in custody after stabbing at convenience store in Fort Smith

Jacob Favela is suspected of stabbing a 61-year-old man at a convenience store in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, officers responded to a stabbing at a convenience store on N. O Street in Fort Smith.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 61-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

After investigating, the FSPD Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Officers identified Jacob Favela as a suspect.

Favela was arrested and is facing charges of First Degree Battery as well as Parole Violation.

The reason for the stabbing is still under investigation.