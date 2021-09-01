Suspect in custody after stabbing at convenience store in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.
According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, officers responded to a stabbing at a convenience store on N. O Street in Fort Smith.
Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 61-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.
The man was transported to a local hospital and is receiving treatment for serious injuries.
After investigating, the FSPD Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Officers identified Jacob Favela as a suspect.
Favela was arrested and is facing charges of First Degree Battery as well as Parole Violation.
The reason for the stabbing is still under investigation.
The victim's identity has not been released at this time.