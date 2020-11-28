Police searching for suspect following chase through Pea Ridge, passenger arrested

Police are searching for Nicholas Shumski, 22, after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop and led a Pea Ridge officer on a high-speed chase Friday.

PEA RIDGE, Ark — The Pea Ridge Police Department is searching for a 22-year-old male suspect who fled from an officer during a traffic stop on Friday, Nov. 27.

According to a press release from Pea Ridge Police, an officer attempted a traffic stop near Slack Street and South Curtis Avenue on Friday. The vehicle in question, a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, was reported stolen out of Rogers, Ark. It was later determined that the vehicle was actually stolen out of Fayetteville.

As the Pea Ridge officer attempted to the SUV, the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The chase reached speeds near 80 mph, and once the pursuit reached Highway 62, it hit speeds up to 100 mph, according to Pea Ridge Police.

The fleeing suspect's vehicle came to a stop at a dead-end on Lester Lane. Rather than stopping the chase, the suspect put the vehicle in reverse and struck a Pea Ridge Police cruiser, causing front-end damage.

The pursuit continued south on Highway 62 and eventually ended on Summit Loop.

The driver of the vehicle exited and fled on foot.

Police have identified the suspect as Nicholas Shumski, 22, of Mountainburg. He was last seen wearing a gray/white shirt and blue jeans and is described as being 5'10. Police do not believe Shumski is armed or a danger to the public.

A female passenger, identified as Christina Allen, 31 of Pineville, Missouri, was taken into custody at the scene. According to the Pea Ridge Police Department, she was criminally charged with various felonies and arrested for outstanding warrants.

Shumski is currently a fugitive with outstanding warrants, and the Pea Ridge Police Department will be seeking arrest warrants for various felony charges.

No one was injured during the chase.