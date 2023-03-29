Suspect caught on camera robbing Fayetteville gaming store

Various trading cards and merchandise were reported stolen from the Fayetteville hobby and gaming store Gear Gaming.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to a Facebook post, on the evening of Monday, March 27, Fayetteville hobby and gaming store Gear Gaming was robbed, with various trading cards, and merchandise stolen.

Among the list of stolen merchandise are cards from Pokémon and Magic The Gathering.

Gear Gaming has posted a photo of the suspected thief and asked for help in identifying the culprit:

If you have any information that might assist authorities, contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

