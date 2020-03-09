Suspect arrested in connection to Little Rock confederate cemetery vandalism

Police say 30-year-old Mujera Benjamin Lungaho of North Little Rock has been arrested in connection to the vandalism of a Little Rock cemetery.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the Little Rock Police Department, 30-year-old Mujera Benjamin Lungaho of North Little Rock has been arrested in connection to the vandalism of a Little Rock cemetery.

On July 10, officers responded to Oakland Historic Cemetery where they found numerous headstones and a Confederate Memorial obelisk had been damaged or destroyed.

Police say Lungaho will be charged with 1st degree criminal mischief and desecration or removal of a cemetery or grave marker.

Damages are set to be over $50,000, which exceeds the statutory limit set in City code to charge with the City's new Hate Crime Ordinance.

The investigation is on-going.

We will edit this article with updates as they are provided.