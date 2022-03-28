Man arrested for filming a woman in the dressing room of Rogers Goodwill

26-year-old Ashton Thomas was arrested and faces charges of video voyeurism after allegedly filming a woman in the dressing room of a Goodwill in Rogers.

ROGERS, Ark. — A man has been arrested after allegedly videoing a woman in the dressing room at a Goodwill store in Rogers.

According to the Rogers Police Department, on Tuesday, March 15, the suspect, now identified as 26-year-old Ashton Thomas, allegedly recorded the woman in the dressing room at the Goodwill store on Dixieland Road.

Investigators were able to identify Thomas as the suspect by using video surveillance and tracking down the Kia that was seen driving away after the incident.

In the videos, Thomas is seen sticking a phone under at least four dressing rooms at the store multiple times.

Thomas was arrested at his place of work on March 25 on six charges of video voyeurism and breaking or entering.

Thomas told officers that he was at Goodwill with his girlfriend the day in question. According to court records, after describing his girlfriend, officers told him there wasn't anyone on video matching her description, which led Thomas to not make any further statements.

He has previously been arrested for possession of a firearm by a certain person and possession of a controlled substance in Craighead County. He was sentenced to three years probation in 2019.

Thomas is being held on a $50,000 bond.

