Police say that based on evidence and statements Jeffrey McPherson is being charged with the murder of a 2-month-old child.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEXARKANA, Ark. — Police in Texarkana, Arkansas have arrested and charged a man with the murder of a 2-month-old boy.

In a press release, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department said officers were called to a hospital on the morning of May 25 in regards to a dead two and a half month old child.

Once on scene, police spoke to 38-year-old Jeffrey McPherson, who was the caretaker of the child.

McPherson was interviewed and the child's body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

On May 27, the autopsy ruled that the infant's death was ruled as a homicide.

On May 31, McPherson was arrested "based on the evidence and statements" given to police. He is being charged with first degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Police have not released the manner of death at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.