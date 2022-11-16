Stolen ambulance in Springdale leads police on chase

The suspect was apprehended after allegedly stealing a Northwest Medical Center ambulance.

ARKANSAS, USA — Springdale Police Captain Jeff Taylor states that police were dispatched to Northwest Medical Center after receiving a call at 7:41 p.m. about a stolen ambulance.

According to Captain Taylor, police gave chase to the ambulance around Robinson and Old Missouri and the suspect drove back to the hospital where he got out and fled.

Taylor said the suspect was chased on foot and arrested without incident.

Less than 20 minutes passed between the initial call and the end of the chase.