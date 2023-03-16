63-year-old Arkansas woman sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking

Edna May Meadath was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for the possession and intention to distribute methamphetamine.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Springdale woman was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday, March 15 for drug trafficking.

Edna May Meadath, age 63, was sentenced to 110 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of "Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine".

According to court documents, on September 12, 2022, detectives with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force (DTF) executed a search warrant at Meadath's residence in Springdale, Arkansas.

The search was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

During the search, detectives located multiple digital scales, multiple drug ledgers, packaging materials for the sale and distribution of methamphetamine, two methamphetamine smoking pipes, banking receipts, and approximately 661 grams of what later tested positive for methamphetamine.

The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement.

