Springdale woman sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for drug trafficking

A Springdale woman was sentenced Thursday to 137 months in prison on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The United States Department of Justice reports that a Springdale woman was sentenced Thursday to 137 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Distribution of Methamphetamine.

According to court documents, In March of 2021, local law enforcement began investigating a drug trafficking organization. Through source reporting, investigators learned that Krystle Marie Owen, age 36, was a member of the organization.

In January of 2022, Rogers police department detectives reportedly conducted a "controlled purchase" of drugs from Owen that tested positive for methamphetamine when tested.

Subsequently, investigators arrested Owen after she fled from detectives.

Owen had just received a package containing over 1,600 fentanyl pills, which she intended to distribute according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Owen was also allegedly held accountable for her role in a large-scale drug trafficking organization operating in Northwest Arkansas, which included defendants Antonio Hernandez, Michael Southerland, Troy Franklin and Skylar Houston.

All were previously sentenced in Federal Court.

