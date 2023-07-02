Scammer going door to door in Springdale 'testing water'

Springdale Water Utilities have heard about someone "pretending to be an employee... and asking to go into their homes to test their water."

SPRINGDALE, Ark — A post from the Springdale Water Utilities social media warns residents to be on guard after receiving "reports from customers about someone pretending to be an employee ... and asking to go into their homes to test their water."

The scammer is purportedly even offering the residents "free gifts" to enter their homes.

SWU says that they would not ask to go into your home to test your water.

They say that if somebody comes to your door, does not show you an SWU name badge, and is not wearing an SWU shirt, then they are "not employed with Springdale Water Utilities."

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

