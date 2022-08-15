Police: Springdale teen arrested after minor shot in the knee near George Park

Springdale police officers responded to George Park after a 911 caller reported hearing shots and finding bullet holes in her ceiling and walls.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to the Springdale Police Department, 18-year-old Jamie Castro-Trujillo was arrested for attempted murder after reportedly shooting a minor after coordinating to meet up and fight.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, Springdale police officers responded to George Park after a 911 caller reported hearing shots and finding bullet holes in her ceiling and walls.

While investigating the area, officers found 12 spent bullet casings near the park.

At 5:30 p.m., police say a local hospital reported a minor had been shot in the knee. The victim told police he and Trujillo agreed to meet at the park to physically fight, but when he drove closer to a red Nissan— a car he said he'd seen Trujillo drive— he heard gunshots hit his truck and while driving away, he was shot in the knee.

Officers arrested Trujillo and charged him with attempted murder and terroristic act, according to the police report.

