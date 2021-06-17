Police: Springdale teen arrested for high-speed chase involving stolen vehicle

The chase started in Springdale and ended on Highway 412 after the driver crashed into a traffic light.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Springdale teen is behind bars for his role in a high-speed chase through Washington County.

According to a preliminary report, around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday (June 16), an officer observed a grey Honda Accord traveling west on W Don Tyson Parkway in Springdale. After checking the vehicle's license, dispatch notified the officer that the vehicle was stolen out of Springdale.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver continued west.

The report states that the vehicle driver drove through multiple red lights, stop signs and weaved in and out of traffic in Springdale and Johnson before leaving Springdale city limits on Highway 412, reaching speeds of over 100 mph.

The vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Highway 412 and Sonora Road after colliding with a traffic light police, the report states.

The passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Jaden Thoummany, stepped out of the vehicle and was detained without incident.

Thoummany told the arresting officer his daughter was in the back seat of the car.

According to the report, while searching the vehicle, the officer located a Xanax pill in the passenger seat and a grinder with marijuana residue in the glove box.

Thoummany admitted to the officer that he instructed the driver to flee because they did not have a driver's license. He also admitted that he told the driver where to go during the chase.

He was arrested for felony fleeing due to playing a key role in the pursuit and the dangers created during the incident, the report states. Thoummany also faces an endangering the welfare of a minor charge and possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia.