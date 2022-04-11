Springdale shooting leaves one injured, police searching for suspect

A shooting at Brookhaven Apartments in Springdale left one person injured early Saturday morning. Police are searching for the suspect.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale police are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting that left one person injured.

According to Cpt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department (SPD), on Saturday, Nov. 5, just before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a call about gunshots at the Brookhaven Apartments.

When officers arrived they found a male who had an apparent gunshot wound and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Taylor says the SPD and SWAT team as well as the crisis negotiator team responded to the scene because it was unknown if the suspect or suspects were still inside the apartment.

After searching the apartment, investigators didn't find anyone inside.

The identity of the suspect(s) is unknown at this time but police believe this is an isolated incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to call the SPD at 479-751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139.

