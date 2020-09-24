Springdale police search for shooting suspect

Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a call about a shooting at an apartment on Powell Street.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department is searching for the suspect involved with a shooting Wednesday (Sept. 23).

According to Lt. Jeff Taylor with SPD, around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a call about a shooting at an apartment on Powell Street.

When officers arrived they found 27-year-old Devon Harvey with a gunshot wound to the leg and to the upper torso.

Officers were told the suspect had already left the area.

Taylor says officers immediately rendered first aid to Harvey until paramedics arrived on scene to transport him to a local hospital for his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.