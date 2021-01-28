Springdale Police search for hit-and-run suspect

According to police, the man in the ball cap was involved in a hit and run accident while driving the white Jeep Wrangler on Jan. 24.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department is searching for a man they say was involved in a hit and run.

The department was unable to get a vehicle license from the video surveillance footage but did get a good look at the driver.

Police did not release any other information regarding the hit and run.

If anyone recognizes this individual or vehicle you're asked to call the police department at 479-751-4542 or email the information to Officer Rhodes at arhodes@springdalear.gov.