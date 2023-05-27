Springdale police officer cleared after shooting at armed suspect in February

Police say the shooting took place near the Springdale Public Library on S Pleasant Street during the evening of Feb. 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Springdale police officer on administrative leave has been cleared in a February shooting that took place near the Springdale Public Library on South Pleasant Street, Prosecuting Attorney, Matt Durrett confirmed on Saturday, May 27.

An investigation was initiated by the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) after Springdale police shot at a man during a disturbance on Feb. 15.

Officers with the Springdale Police Department (SPD) say they received the disturbance call at around 6 p.m. describing a man, later identified as Ethan Brasel, causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the caller's vehicle.

According to police, the caller stated that Brasel had a pistol in his front waistband and that there was another gun in the car.

When SPD officers arrived on the scene, they found Brasel sitting in the front of a vehicle, and ordered him out of the vehicle, according to a statement by SPD Capt. Jeff Taylor.

The release states that when officers began to search him for weapons, the suspect allegedly ran from them. During the chase, Durrett says "The officer stated that the subject pointed a gun at him and fired a shot." One of the officers then shot at Brasel but did not hit him according to the release. Officers say they continued to chase Brasel and eventually found and arrested him in a nearby yard.

SPD says both the suspect and one of the officers were "injured as a result of the chase.", but not injured from the actual shooting. The officer suffered injuries in his lower leg and the suspect was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and was later transported to Washington County Jail, according to officials.

According to the release, WSCO opened an investigation of the "use of deadly force by the officers." The officer was placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation took place.

The officer has now been cleared of any wrongdoing. Durrett told 5NEWS, "Based on my review of the investigations, both officers were justified in their actions".

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device