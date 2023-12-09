Bentonville man stabbed a woman multiple times before trying to escape in her car, police say

Between Bentonville and Springdale, the man is facing charges of battery, burglary, theft, and attempted murder among others.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to the Springdale Police Department (SPD), on the morning of Sept. 12, 2023, the department received a 911 hang-up call, and while officers were on their way, another 911 call was received stating that a "female had been stabbed" at an address off of Baltic Street.

SPD says that on arrival, they located a woman with multiple stab wounds and she was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There was no other information about her current condition or her age.

Officers reportedly identified Gareeno Mackey, a 34-year-old Bentonville man as a suspect. A short time later, the Bentonville Police Department reportedly (BPD) located Mackey after he had stolen the woman's car to flee the scene of the stabbing, and took him into custody "on unrelated charges stemming from a separate incident."

Mackey was then booked into the Benton County Jail on those separate charges, including failure-to-appear warrants out of Bentonville, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of domestic battery, and one count of terroristic threatening.

The next day SPD arrested Mackey on charges of attempted murder, burglary, interference with emergency communication, and theft, all connected to the Springdale stabbing.

