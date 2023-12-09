Police: Bentonville man expected to be charged for stabbing woman multiple times

SPD says that the investigation is still active, and charges against the man "for his involvement in this incident" are expected.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to the Springdale Police Department (SPD), on the morning of Sept. 12, 2023, the department received a 911 hang-up call, and while officers were on their way, another 911 call was received stating that a "female had been stabbed" at an address off of Baltic Street.

SPD says that on arrival, they located a woman with multiple stab wounds and she was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There was no other information about her current condition or her age.

Officers reportedly identified Gareeno Mackey, a 34-year-old Bentonville man as a suspect. A short time later, the Bentonville Police Department (BPD) allegedly located Mackey and took him into custody "on unrelated charges stemming from a separate incident."

Mackey was then booked into the Benton County Jail on those separate charges, but SPD says the investigation is still active, and charges against Mackey "for his involvement in this incident" are expected.

According to jail records, Mackey is currently being held on four separate failure-to-appear warrants, along with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of domestic battery, and one count of terroristic threatening.

