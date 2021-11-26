Police: 2 men arrested in connection with the disappearance of man from Springdale apartment

With two suspects in custody, the search continues for 39-year-old Richard Phillips.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a man from a Springdale apartment, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department.

With two suspects in custody, the search continues for 39-year-old Richard Phillips.

Phillips was last seen at the Peaks Apartments on Cooper Drive Tuesday, Nov. 23. An investigation into his disappearance started after a witness told police Phillips was abducted from the apartment by a group of men. Officers spotted a trail of blood in the parking lot.

Lt. Taylor reports that following an extensive investigation, Reginald Baker of Seligman, Missouri, and Daniel Blanks of Fort Smith, Arkansas, were named suspects in the case.

Investigators learned the pair were staying in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and requested authorities in the area help bring the men into custody. Both men were arrested by Tulsa officers without incident and will be transported back to Washington County as the search continues for Phillips.