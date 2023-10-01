Springdale man stabbed to death, police arrest suspect

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a man on Monday, Jan. 9.
According to Springdale Police Captain Jeff Tayor, Mammi Ejmi turned herself in at the Springdale Police Department around noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
After being interviewed by police, Ejmi was charged with a felony charge of first degree murder and was later transported to the Washington County Jail.
At around 5 p.m., on Jan. 10, police arrived at the Select Suites in Springdale on Dixie Industrial Drive after the 911 caller said a man had been stabbed.
According to officials, officers arrived to find Joshua Garcia with a stab wound to his chest along with another person in the room. Garcia later died after being transported to a nearby hospital.
Taylor said in a statement on Tuesday that Make Lanje was the other person in the room when officers arrived. She was questioned and charged with tampering with physical evidence.
The killing was isolated, Taylor said, and all three people knew each other.
The investigation is still ongoing and no other information has been released at this time.
