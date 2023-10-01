Springdale man stabbed to death, police searching for suspect

According to Captain Jeff Taylor, they are searching for a suspect in the stabbing death of Joshua Garcia.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale police are searching for a suspect in the stabbing death of a man on Monday, Jan. 9.

At around 5 p.m., police arrived at the Select Suites in Springdale on Dixie Industrial Drive after the 911 caller said a man had been stabbed. According to officials, officers arrived to find Joshua Garcia with a stab wound to his chest along with another person in the room. Garcia later died after being transported to the hospital.

Springdale Police Department Captain Jeff Taylor said in a statement on Tuesday that Make Lanje was the other person in the room when officers arrived. She was questioned and was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Taylor said that after questioning Lanje, the suspect in Garcia's stabbing is Mammi Ejmi, who police are still searching for. The killing was isolated, Taylor said, and that all three people knew each other.

The investigation is still ongoing and no other information has been released at this time. If you know the whereabouts of Ejmi, Taylor asks that you contact SPD at 479-751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139. You may also text or call their new tip line at 479-317-0158.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device