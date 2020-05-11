Springdale man sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for drug charges

Robert Henderson was sentenced to federal prison for Aiding and Abetting in the Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A Springdale man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for drug charges.

According to court records, 35-year-old Robert Henderson was sentenced to 188 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release for Aiding and Abetting in the Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Court records state that on Sept. 23, 2019, officers with the Lincoln Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by Henderson. Once the officers tried to stop him, Henderson failed to stop his vehicle and fled from the officers at a high rate of speed.

Henderson lost control of the vehicle and crashed through a fence, at which point, he jumped out of the vehicle and continued running on foot.

Officers eventually caught up to him and he surrendered.

While searching Henderson, officers located two firearms and while conducting an inventory search vehicle officers located additional firearms.

Later, after receiving additional information, investigators got a search warrant for the vehicle driven by Henderson. During the additional search of the vehicle, investigators found about one-half of a pound of methamphetamine in a jacket inside the vehicle.