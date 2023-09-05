Arkansas man sentenced to 14 years in prison for meth charges

The man was sentenced to 14 years in prison after detectives found 28 grams of meth and two firearms in his Springdale home.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to the Department of Justice, Maurice Kentrell Bright, 45, was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for meth charges.

According to court documents, on October 1, 2021, as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, detectives with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Bright's home in Springdale, Arkansas.

During the search, detectives reportedly located over 28 grams of meth, two firearms, including a loaded handgun under his pillow, and drug paraphernalia.

The suspected meth was sent to the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) lab and it tested positive for methamphetamine.

