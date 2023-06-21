Police: Springdale man beat, raped woman during 13-hour kidnapping

Alan Roberto Hernandez-Hernandez, was charged with rape, kidnapping, domestic battery in the second degree, and aggravated assault.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A 25-year-old man has been charged by the Washington County prosecutor with four felonies after allegedly raping a woman while holding her against her will for 13 hours.

The man, identified in court documents as Alan Roberto Hernandez-Hernandez, was charged on June 14, 2023, with rape, kidnapping, domestic battery in the second degree, and aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Hernandez-Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to the charges, Washington County Prosecutor Matt Durrett confirmed.

Warning: The details of this alleged crime include graphic details that are disturbing to some. Please take care in continuing to read.

According to the affidavit, on May 28 at around 2 a.m., the alleged victim arrived at her apartment with Hernandez-Hernandez after they'd seen each other out at a bar in Fayetteville. She later asked him to leave after noticing he was "acting strange," but he refused before punching her mirror and using a shard of the mirror to cut her, "leaving a laceration the length of her torso," according to the report.

She told police she tried to escape and ran into her apartment parking lot, but Hernandez-Hernandez "grabbed her and drug her through the asphalt" causing severe injuries across her whole body.

The affidavit states that he put his hands around her neck, restricting her airways enough for her to lose consciousness. When she regained consciousness, it was reported that she was naked and that an alleged rape had occurred.

It was when her friend rang her Ring doorbell and saw her "completely bloody and beaten," that her friend grabbed her and helped her to a nearby hospital where nurses contacted the Springdale police department, "ending a thirteen-hour ordeal," that lasted from 2 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

