Springdale man arrested for Target robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A Springdale man has been arrested for trying to rob a Target and also having drugs.

According to court records, 40-year-old Kayron Mahone was arrested on one count of Robbery (Class B felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class D felony) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class A misdemeanor).

Court records state around February 13, 2020, Mahone attempted to rob a Northwest Arkansas Target. Mahone resisted arrest and threatened to harm those trying to stop him physically.

Mahone fought with employees who were attempting to detain him, according to court records.

The records state that Mahone had syringes for injecting methamphetamine as well as less than four ounces of marijuana in his possession at the time of the robbery.