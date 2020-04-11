Springdale man arrested for battery, theft by receiving

Police captured Bret Davidson as he hid between mattresses in his home.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A Springdale man has been arrested after a police chase with a stolen vehicle.

According to court records, a vehicle was stolen from 1500 Green Acres on Monday (Nov. 2) and was later seen at the Harp's on Butterfield Coach in Springdale.

After looking at security video from Harp's, police identified 30-year-old Bret Davidson as the person seen getting out of the driver's side of the stolen vehicle and getting into the driver's seat of a second stolen vehicle.

Police went to the home Davidson was last known to be staying on Tuesday (Nov. 3) and tried to contact him. Court records state that while officers tried to make contact, a juvenile walked into the home, helping police speak with one of the residents.

The homeowner gave officers consent to search the house for Davidson.

Court records state that officers found Davidson hiding between the mattresses in the master bedroom. He was arrested on two counts of Theft by Receiving.

After being placed under arrest, Davidson began to breathe heavily and told officers he felt like "he was having a heart attack," according to court records. He was then taken to Northwest Medical Center, where he began screaming, kicking and thrashing his arms around while lying in the hospital bed.

Records state that the medical staff asked officers for help holding Davidson while they gave him a shot. He then began "thrashing" around again and kicked the nurse attempting to give him the shot.

Additional medical staff, officers and security were brought into the room so Davidson could be held down and given the shot.

Court records also state that on Saturday (Oct. 31), Davidson ran from the officer on foot who was talking to him about a domestic dispute.

He faces several charges, including 2nd Degree Battery, Theft by Receiving, and Flight from an Officer (on foot).