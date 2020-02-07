Springdale man arrested for 2016 alleged rape, 2019 alleged sexual assault

18-year-old Alexander Dougan faces charges of Rape and Second-Degree Sexual Assault after incidents in November of 2016 and September of 2019.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A Springdale man has been arrested and charged with rape and sexual assault.

According to court records, now 18-year-old Alexander Dougan faces charges of Rape and Second-Degree Sexual Assault after incidents in November of 2016 and September of 2019.

Court records state that Dougan forcibly engaged in sexual activity with a victim who told him "no."

Rape is a Class Y Felony in the state of Arkansas and is punishable by 10-40 years in prison.