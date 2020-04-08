Police searching for suspect connected to Springdale bank robbery

Police are searching for a suspect(s) they say robbed a bank in Springdale on Tuesday.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a bank in Springdale Tuesday (Aug. 4) evening.

According to Lt. Jeff Taylor with Springdale Police, there was a bank robbery at the First National Bank on S Pleasant St. in Springdale Tuesday.

The 911 call came in around 4:45 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and were told that a dark-skinned male entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money. The male left the bank on foot with an undetermined amount of money, according to the Springdale Police Department.

The male suspect is described as being between 5'6" and 5'8" wearing a white long sleeve shirt, gray pants, white shoes, a dark cap and a face mask.

No weapons were seen and no one inside the bank was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Springdale Police Department at 479-751-4542 or their Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139.

