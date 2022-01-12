14-year-old found bloodied after an alleged shooting in Springdale

Police found the young man with blood on his face near Luther George Park. He was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a shooting at a Springdale park on Thursday, Dec. 1.

According to Springdale Police, at around 4:30 p.m. a Springdale officer noticed a group near Luther George Park running down the street after a car.

Police say as the officer approached, he noticed a teen boy had blood on his face.

According to Springdale Police, the 14-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the nose.

Other officers and detectives arrived and began speaking with witnesses. They were told that there was an older model white Chevy pickup truck that sped off around the time of the incident, according to Springdale Police.

Investigators say they believe this is an isolated incident.

If anyone has any information please call the Springdale Police Department at 479-751-4542, or call/text the department's new tip line at 479-317-0158.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device