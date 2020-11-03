Southern Alamance student sexually assaulted middle-schoolers; teacher did nothing to stop it, investigators say

Brandon Tyler Lane, 18, and Samuel Bradly Freeze, 42, face multiple sex offense charges.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff's Office says a Southern Alamance High School student and a teacher face felony sex offense charges.

According to a release, deputies and the Alamance-Burlington School System were notified about multiple sexual assaults happening on a school bus, involving two middle school students and a high school student.

The SRO and investigators from the special victims unit spoke to the victims and found video evidence of a high-schooler, identified as 18-year-old Brandon Tyler Lane, physically assaulting and attempting to sexually assault a middle-schooler.

Investigators said they later learned that the teacher, 42-year-old Samuel Bradly Freeze, also drives the bus and knew about the incidents, but continued to let the assaults happen. Freeze was charged with felony aid and abet attempted second-degree forcible sex offense, one count felony child abuse - sexual acts, and four counts misdemeanor child abuse. He received a $50,000 bond.

The high school student has been charged with felony attempted second-degree forcible sex offense, four counts of misdemeanor assault, and one count of misdemeanor sexual battery. He received a $10,000 bond.