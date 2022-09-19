x
Crime

Shooting at Arkansas Sonic leaves one person dead, suspect in custody

One person is dead and one is in custody after a shooting at a Sonic Drive-In in Paris, Arkansas on Monday.

PARIS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting at a Sonic Drive-In in Paris, Arkansas that left one person dead.

According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Monday, Sept. 19. 

The sheriff's office says one suspect has been taken into custody. 

The identities of those involved are not known at this time. No further details have been released.

There was a shooting today at the Sonic in Paris. The victim is deceased. The suspect has been located and is in custody. The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.

Posted by Logan County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas on Monday, September 19, 2022

