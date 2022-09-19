Shooting at Arkansas Sonic leaves one person dead, suspect in custody

PARIS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting at a Sonic Drive-In in Paris, Arkansas that left one person dead.
According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Monday, Sept. 19.
The sheriff's office says one suspect has been taken into custody.
The identities of those involved are not known at this time. No further details have been released.
