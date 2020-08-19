x
Siloam Springs Police searching for armed robbery suspect

On Tuesday (Aug. 18) the suspect entered Dollar General, pulled a handgun and demanded money from the cashier.
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The Siloam Springs Police Department is asking the public for help to identify an armed robbery suspect. 

According to police, on Tuesday (Aug. 18) the suspect entered Dollar General, pulled a handgun and demanded money from the cashier. 

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5’11” with a slim build. 

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos or knows information about the possible suspect is asked to call the Siloam Springs Police Department at 479-524-4118. 

Tips can also be emailed to tips@siloamsprings.com. 

