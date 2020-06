The person is accused of breaking into a Siloam Springs business and stealing a company vehicle.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The Siloam Springs Police Department is asking help identifying a person of interest involved in a Commercial Burglary and vehicle theft.

Around 5:50 p.m. Monday (June 29) the individual broke into a Siloam Springs business and after rifling through the business stole a company vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos is asked to call the Siloam Springs Police Department at 479-524-4118.